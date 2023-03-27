Share:

LAHORE - Senior PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq has castigated Imran Khan for attempting to enslave Pakistan for his personal power and warned the PTI chief that he will not be given captaincy again.

Reacting to the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan of Lahore on Sun­day night in a series of tweets, Saad wrote “Imran wants to chain Pakistanis to eternal slavery.” He tweeted that “fascist Imran also makes alliances with devils for power. “In 2018, Pakistan would have become the emerging economy of the world if the PTI government had not been imposed by in violation of the constitution, democracy and people’s aspirations,” Saad added. The PML-N leader addressed Imran that “your four-year rule has shaken the economic foundations of Pakistan and threatened the national integrity. He said that the incompetent Imran government burdened Pakistanis with a record for­eign debt. He claimed that once the blue eye man of the estab­lishment, “is now being used by the anti-Pakistan powers as a pawn.” Saad alleged that secret foreign funding of PTI was being used against the national interests. “It is being used to spread hatred in the nation, misguiding peo­ple and propaganda against the country.”