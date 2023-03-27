Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday reunited a missing boy with his family, reported. Accord­ing to police sources, a 15-year-old boy missing in 2015 has been found safe and well in Gujranwala eight years on. Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi played a vital role in the reunification of the mentally retarded boy with his parents. The child namely Ali Hassan had gone missing when he was only seven. His parents searched for their loved one here and there for 8 years but to no avail. Luckily, a few days, Punjab Chief visited Child Pro­tection Bureau Gujranwala and met the boy along with others. He issued directions to the authorities to find his parents. Following the directions, IG Punjab ordered the CTO and other of­ficers to search for the family members of the innocent. The police inspector Arshad Pasha started efforts to locate the missing boy. They inquired from various people about the parents and finally, the police team succeeded to recover his family members following which he was reunited with his par­ents. Ali Hasan lived in Child Protec­tion Bureau Gujranwala for 8 years. His mother Amna appreciated the ac­tion of the police and paid tribute to Punjab Chief Minister for finding the missing child by taking action. “I am grateful to Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab IG, CTO and Traffic Police team to have a child after 8 years.”