The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed against the appointment of Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

Justice Shahid Karim observed that the Election Commission (ECP) has full authority to appoint a caretaker chief minister.

The judge asked the petitioner’s lawyer whether he had given any name for the office.

The judge questioned him have political parties had given any name for caretaker chief minister. The lawyer informed the judge that the names of Ahad Cheema and Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera were recommended.

Justice Karim remarked that the seriousness of the parties can be judged by reviewing the names of the candidates.

The lawyer submitted that everyone knew from the day one that Mohsin Naqvi would be the caretaker chief minister. The judge said that the court has to see what process was adopted for the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi.