Peshawar With the onset of Ramazan, the prices of food items started to skyrocket and no check on that from the concerned quarters.

During a visit to the markets to check the food items’ rates and compare it with the government rates issued by the district administration, it is clearly evident that the rates of food items are increasing with every passing day during the holy month of Ramazan.

The price of live chicken has increased to Rs350 per kg and the price of rice increased by Rs70 per kg, said a customer during a visit to the market. He said the price of rice has gone up to Rs335 per kg, split chickpeas (Chana Dal) started selling at Rs220 to 260 per kg and the price of beans increased by Rs60 per kg with jumping of beans rates from Rs281 to Rs339 per kg.

The price of spices increased from Rs150 to Rs200 per kg, a shopkeeper told APP during a visit. He disclosed that the price of spices in the city has reached Rs600 per kg and the prices of oil and ghee also increased.

The skyrocketing price hike was also witnessed in beef, which was Rs700 per kg before Ramazan now sold at Rs800 and Rs1000 per kg while the rates of mutton was increased from Rs1400 to Rs1600 per kg.