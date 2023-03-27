Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Saeed Ghani on Monday questioned under which principle Siraj-ul-Haq was demanding the mayorship of Karachi.

Reacting to Mr Haq’s letter to Chief Justice, PPP leader said that they did not make anyone dreamt of paradise and secured votes based on performance.

Provincial Minister said that the mayorship of Karachi would not be given to anyone in charity. People's Party won the hearts of the people by serving, he added.

Mr Ghani said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Jamaat-i-Islami would not get any votes from Karachi in the upcoming elections. After PTI, now JI was trying to blackmail election commission.