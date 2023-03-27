Share:

QUETTA - On the special directive of Deputy Com­missioner Naseerabad, Engineer Ayesha Zehri, Sasta Bazaar was organised in the premises of the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of­fice to provide relief to the peo­ple in the holy month of Rama­zan. Assistant Commissioner Dera Murad Jamali Sardarzada Asadullah Sumalani along with Tehsildar Mujibur Rahman Sa­takzai and Vice Chairman Mu­nicipal Committee Shah Mu­hammad inspected the Sasta Bazaar. Stalls of various food items were set up by various en­trepreneurs including Anjuman Tajran, Utility Stores and Mar­ket Committee in Sasta Bazaar. On behalf of Chairman Market Committee Nasirabad Mir Asif Jan Lahri, under the supervision of Deputy Director Market Com­mittee Ubaidullah Pindarani, a fruit and vegetable stall was set up where people bought with a 50 per cent discount. A huge rush of people was seen at the stall set up under the leadership of Utility Stores Stall Area Man­ager Muhammad Hayat Bugti, where special subsidies were given on flour, cooking oil and ghee among other goods. A spe­cial discount has been given on the prices of vegetables, fruits and beverages, meat and other daily necessities in Sasta Bazaar