QUETTA      -    On the special directive of Deputy Com­missioner Naseerabad, Engineer Ayesha Zehri, Sasta Bazaar was organised in the premises of the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of­fice to provide relief to the peo­ple in the holy month of Rama­zan. Assistant Commissioner Dera Murad Jamali Sardarzada Asadullah Sumalani along with Tehsildar Mujibur Rahman Sa­takzai and Vice Chairman Mu­nicipal Committee Shah Mu­hammad inspected the Sasta Bazaar. Stalls of various food items were set up by various en­trepreneurs including Anjuman Tajran, Utility Stores and Mar­ket Committee in Sasta Bazaar. On behalf of Chairman Market Committee Nasirabad Mir Asif Jan Lahri, under the supervision of Deputy Director Market Com­mittee Ubaidullah Pindarani, a fruit and vegetable stall was set up where people bought with a 50 per cent discount. A huge rush of people was seen at the stall set up under the leadership of Utility Stores Stall Area Man­ager Muhammad Hayat Bugti, where special subsidies were given on flour, cooking oil and ghee among other goods. A spe­cial discount has been given on the prices of vegetables, fruits and beverages, meat and other daily necessities in Sasta Bazaar

Civil society delegation meets MQM leadership, calls for election framework