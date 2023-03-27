Share:

Peshawar - Security beefed up in and around the mosques during Taraweeh besides deploying policemen in plain clothes as well as lady policemen in markets and busy areas across the provincial capital Peshawar, SSP Operations Haroon Rashid Khan told the media persons here on Sunday during his visit to different areas.

He said that police force was alert to maintain law and order situation and the security measures at masajid during Taraweeh prayers were being made besides strict checking under the supervision of SDPOs. The SSP Operations disclosed that special additional police mobile teams have been formed to increase police patrolling across the city.

Giving details about the security plan, he said besides deployment of additional police force, the Ababil Squad, City Patrol Force, Additional Special Riders Squads and Local Police are also present at sensitive locations all the time