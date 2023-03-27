Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on Sun­day visited the Police Protection Centre Liberty Gulberg, set up under the special initiative of IG Punjab Usman Anwar, to safe­guard the rights of transgenders as well as destitute disabled per­sons, house maids affected from torture and social as well as fi­nancial exploitation. SSP Opera­tions Sohaib Ashraf, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, AIG admin Ammara Athar, SSP Elite Force Nida Umar Chatta, SP Model Town Dr Am­mara Sherazi, SP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niazi Naqvi, ASP Gulberg, ASP Chung, Trans­gender and other related staff of Police Protection Centre Liberty was present on this occasion.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed the facilities being provided at Police Protec­tion and Facilitation Centre Gul­berg. AIG Ammara Athar briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the functions and facilities being provided in the Police Protection Centre Gulberg. He was further informed that Police Protection Centre was fully functional and started providing protection and legal aid to the vulnerable segments of society including transgender community. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the members of transgender community have been playing their pivotal role in progress of country and deserve special at­tention and treatment so that sense of deprivation and fear found in them could be removed to the extent possible. Lahore police were actively working and trying to protect the legal and social rights of all weak and sub­jugated sections of the society including the transgender com­munity. Bilal Siddique Kamyana further stated that the scope of facilities under the canopy of Police Protection Centres would be further enhanced to all the Police Facilitation Centres of the provincial capital. The CCPO said that in these protection centers, the members of transgender community would be provided with legal assistance, social pro­tection and complete awareness and guidance regarding all their problems. He said the protection of self-respect of transgender community would be ensured and coordination would be im­proved with other private insti­tutions including TEVTA, Labour Department to make them pro­ductive and skilled citizens of the society. He said that police protection center has been ac­tivated, working as connecting center in the already existing Police Facilitation Centre and a mutual network has been creat­ed with organizations and NGOs working for the transgender community as well as homeless children, house maids, mentally disabled persons affected any kind of torture and exploitation.