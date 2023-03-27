Share:

LAHORE - Sweden Technical University, KTH’s Professor Amir Rashid visited Punjab University Institute of Quality and Tech­nology Management (IQTM). Prof Amir Rashid is also currently serving as Technical advisor to the Sustainable Manufacturing and Environmental Pol­lution (SMEP) program which is being managed by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Of­fice of UK Govt, and is implemented in partnership with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Director IQTM Prof Dr Mu­hammad Usman Awan introduced faculty members and PhD students to the guest scholar. Prof Amir Rashid said that to have team members from multi­disciplinary backgrounds is the great strength as the team at IQTM include individuals with Total Quality Management, Industrial Engineering, Economics, Statistics, Mechatronics, Pharmacy and Adminis­trative Sciences disciplines. Prof Rashid briefed the participants in detail about SMEP program, its inter­vention areas, and its current and incoming calls. He said that Pakistan Tanneries would be able to retain Business with global players only if they comply with the international Environment standards and IQTM like academic Institutions have a great role to play in such initiatives