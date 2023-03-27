Share:

As a representative of the general public, I would like to express my thoughts on the horrific acts of terrorism. It has become a regular occurrence in our country to hear about bomb blasts happening every day. No place seems to be safe from these malicious activities, which can be attributed to several factors.

Firstly, it is often speculated that anti-Pakistan agencies are responsible for these activities to destabilize our nation. Secondly, there are some anti-Islamic elements that want to undermine our Islamic country. Thirdly, the presence of multiple religious sects in our country leads to frequent blaming and targeting of one another, causing chaos and disruption in our daily lives. These activities also have a negative impact on our economy.

To address these issues, there are several suggestions that can be implemented. Firstly, law enforcement agencies must be more vigilant and keep a close eye on suspicious individuals. Secondly, the authorities should conduct regular checks of identification cards, places of residence, and contacts of all suspected individuals within the country. Thirdly, the police should increase their presence in important public areas such as bus stops, railway stations, markets, public parks, schools, colleges, and mosques. Finally, the general public should be aware of suspicious individuals and cooperate with the government to combat terrorism and bomb blast activities. They should inform the relevant authorities if they observe any suspicious activities or individuals around them.

It is only through a collective effort that we can put an end to these destructive activities and ensure the safety and security of our country and its people.

MARIA MAJEED,

Pakistan.