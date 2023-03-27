ISLAMABAD - The intermittent rain in various parts of the country turned the weather ideal for tourists to enjoy the chilly weather during the holy month of Ramadan. However, tourists are being advised to use precautionary measures while visiting hilly areas. Talking to APP, an official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) said that the tourists planning their adventures were advised to take precautionary measures and follow the safety guidelines amid recreational activities at Murree and adjoining areas
Share: