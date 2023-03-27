Share:

ISLAMABAD - The intermittent rain in vari­ous parts of the country turned the weather ideal for tourists to enjoy the chilly weather during the holy month of Ramadan. However, tourists are being advised to use precaution­ary measures while visit­ing hilly areas. Talking to APP, an official of Pakistan Tourism Development Cor­poration (PTDC) said that the tourists planning their adventures were advised to take precautionary mea­sures and follow the safety guidelines amid recreation­al activities at Murree and adjoining areas