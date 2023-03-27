Share:

FAISALABAD - Two dacoits were killed in an encounter with police within the jurisdiction of Garh Police Station Fais­alabad on Sunday. Accord­ing to details, two dacoits had snatched a motorcycle from a citizen near Chak-458. The victim called po­lice and informed them about the incident. When a police party reached the spot, the culprits opened fire at them. The police traded fire with the dacoits and consequently, both of dacoits were arrested in wounded condition. The police took the wounded bandits into custody and shifted them to the hospi­tal for medical assistance where they succumbed to their injuries. Moreover, the stolen motorcycle, two 30 bore pistols were recov­ered from their possession. It was learnt that both ex­pired dacoits, Lal alias Lalu and his accomplice, were wanted by police in a num­ber of cases. City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi applauded the police team for fighting the robbers bravely.