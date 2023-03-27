Share:

LAHORE - Two minor sisters on Sun­day drowned in a canal dyke in Muridke tehsil of Sheikhupura district. According to details, the chil­dren were playing when they slipped into a canal dyke located in the suburban village of Muridke. The girls were immediately taken out of the dyke and rushed to the THQ Hospital by the locals. But both died there before getting the first medical aid. Both the deceased, 5-year-old Fatima and 7-year-old Mirab, came to meet their maternal grandparents with their parents.