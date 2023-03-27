Share:

ISLAMABAD - Despite the federal govern­ment's Rs 5 billion Ramazan relief package, rates of puls­es at Utility Stores Corpora­tion (USC) have gone up by Rs23.76 per kg comparing to the open market.

The prices of pulses at utility stores have increased from the average open market rates, despite the payment of Rs 20 per kg subsidy by the govern­ment on daals (lentils) at USC, official documents available with The Nation reveals.

The price of white gram at USC outlets is Rs 23.76 per kg or 6.40 percent higher than the open market. White gram is available at utility stores for Rs 395 per kg while in the open market it costs Rs 371.24 per kg, said the documents.

Similarly, the price of daal masoor is Rs 8.45 per kg or 3.06 percent higher at utility stores as compared with the open market. The price of daal masoor is Rs 285 per kg at util­ity stores and Rs 276.55 per kg in the open market, while daal chana is available for Rs 255 per kg at utility stores, which is Rs 2.08 or 0.82 percent ex­pensive than the open market rate of Rs 252.92 per kg.

The differences among some other commodities prices be­tween at the utility stores and open market is also narrow and the consumers are not getting a big relief. For exam­ple, the difference of ghee han­di between USC and open mar­ket is only 0.70 percent or Rs 3.46 per kg. The price of the ghee handi is Rs 490 per kg in utility store, while in open mar­ket it is Rs 493.46 per kg. How­ever, there is huge difference between wheat flour price at USC and open market, and it is 49.93 percent or Rs 1291.37 per 20 kg bag cheap­er in the former as compare to the later. The price of flour at utility stores is Rs 1295 per 20kg bag, while in open market its average price is Rs 2586.37 per 20 kg bag. The price of sugar is 14.46 per­cent cheaper at utility stores from the open market. Tota basmati rice is 10.66 percent cheaper at utility stores; su­per basmati rice 7.65 percent and sella rice 5.83 percent cheaper than open market. It is worth to mention here that the federal government has last week announced Ra­mazan relief package worth Rs 5 billion to provide max­imum relief to the poor seg­ment of society during the holy month.