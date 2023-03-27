MUZAFFARGARH/ BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi suspended the wheat quota to four flour mills over manipulation and poor supply of flour.
The district administration took 41 actions against flour mills over public complaints during three months.
DC said that over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed on flour mills during raids.
The embezzlement in government flour quota and supply of poor quality flour to citizens would not be tolerated under any circumstances, he concluded.
FREE WHEAT FLOUR POINTS PROVIDED SECURITY
The police have provided security to free wheat flour points established in different localities of the district.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, following the directives of Inspector General Police, Punjab, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has directed all SDPOs and SHOs to ensure deployment of police personnel at free wheat flour points established in different localities of the district.
He further said that meanwhile, adequate strength of police personnel had also been deployed at mosques, especially at the timing of Taravih Prayers.
DPO BAHAWALPUR FOR MONITORING OF 15 HELPLINE
District Police Officer, Syed Muhammad Abbas has directed the officials concerned to monitor the performance of the staff of the Police Emergency Helpline, Pukaar 15.