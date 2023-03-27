Share:

MUZAFFARGARH/ BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi suspended the wheat quota to four flour mills over ma­nipulation and poor supply of flour.

The district administra­tion took 41 actions against flour mills over public com­plaints during three months.

DC said that over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed on flour mills during raids.

The embezzlement in gov­ernment flour quota and supply of poor quality flour to citizens would not be tol­erated under any circum­stances, he concluded.

FREE WHEAT FLOUR POINTS PROVIDED SECURITY

The police have provided security to free wheat flour points established in differ­ent localities of the district.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, fol­lowing the directives of In­spector General Police, Pun­jab, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muham­mad Abbas has directed all SDPOs and SHOs to ensure deployment of police per­sonnel at free wheat flour points established in differ­ent localities of the district.

He further said that mean­while, adequate strength of police personnel had also been deployed at mosques, especially at the timing of Taravih Prayers.

DPO BAHAWALPUR FOR MONITORING OF 15 HELPLINE

District Police Officer, Syed Muhammad Abbas has directed the officials con­cerned to monitor the per­formance of the staff of the Police Emergency Helpline, Pukaar 15.