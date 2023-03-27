Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday said he wished that he and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah survived but he would like to say that Mr Sana would not survive.

His statement comes in response to Mr Sana’s remarks that either Mr Khan or his political opponents would survive adding that Mr Khan had brought the country to a point of no return.

Speaking to journalists outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), he said if Mr Sana had said he [Mr Khan] would not survive, he would like to say that Mr Sana would not stay. “If they are devoid of the backing, their [PML-N’s] government will be gone”, he added.

He went on to say that doors were always open for political negotiation adding that whoever kept the umpires on their sides did not know what a level playing field meant. “We can negotiate but only on one-point agenda of holding elections”, he added.

Upon the journalist’s question about whose rule was in the country, he replied that everyone knew the answer adding that there was no rule of law in the country. “Azhar Mashwani was arrested and [his nephew] Hassan Niazi was arrested after being granted bail”, he added.

Earlier, Mr Khan moved the IHC against Mr Sana’s remarks stating that the interior minister had threatened him in a TV interview. Mr Khan named the federal government, Islamabad IG and SSP Operations as respondents.

On the other hand, PTI general secretary Asad Umar said the court should take notice of Mr Sana’s remarks.