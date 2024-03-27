659 profiteers fined in 15 days

SIALKOT - On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a crackdown against illicit profiteers continues throughout the district. In this regard, from 1st to 15th of Ramzan, a Rs. 22,95,000 fine was imposed on 659 profiteers while 20 cases were registered and 26 busi­ness centers were sealed. These details were given by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain while discuss­ing price control activities during his visit to the vegetable and fruit market.

Secretary Market Committee Mu­hammad Abdullah was also present on this occasion. The Deputy Commission­er said that 40 price control magistrates including assistant commissioners in the four tehsils conducted a total of 27,726 inspections in the fifteen days of Ramazan, during which 659 shopkeep­ers were found guilty of profiteering, not displaying rate lists and hoarding.

He said that the price control mag­istrates registered 20 cases against profiteers in different police stations while 95 illegal profiteers were also detained during checking. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain conducted an auction of vegetables and fruits under his super­vision and visited the city along with Managing Director (MD) Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Kashif Nawaz to review the cleaning activities under the vision of Punjab Chief Minis­ter “Suthra Punjab Program”.