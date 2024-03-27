A New Precedent

The anti-terrorism court’s decision to grant post-arrest bail to three suspects involved in the Ichhra Bazaar incident is a ma­jor litmus test for our justice system at this juncture. Rem­iniscent of Noor Mukaddam’s murder trial, this seminal case has managed to grip the attention of the entire country, and people are extremely invested in how this will all pan out. Consequently, the state must now recognise that this case requires a level of prioriti­sation that echoes the public’s demand for justice.

When the nation anxiously awaited the consequences that Zahir Jaffer would face, they did so because they knew the outcome of such a case would hold significant implications. This case will not only be seen as a representation of our justice system, but also as a symbol of women’s rights in the nation and where they stand.

After the incident, ASP Shehar Bano Naqvi was rightfully praised and rewarded by the government for her heroic efforts in the inci­dent. However, the fact that the government has recognised her ef­fort, even going so far as presenting her with the Quaid-e-Azam po­lice medal of honour, shows that the police and the state are well aware of the fact that this was indeed an act of justice and the peo­ple she acted against were doing something unlawful.

The defendants being released on bail is within their rights, and this case must be pursued per the law. However, given the profile and visibility of this case, we must prevent the pitfalls that have previously plagued our judicial system in the past. The pressure ex­erted on those pursuing justice, cases being dragged on for years, defendants fleeing, and plaintiffs being paid off – this must be avoided at all costs. It is vital that the state aggressively pursues this case so that we can set a strong precedent for how such acts of vigilantism and harassment are dealt with.

Yes, this trial should be fair, but it should not undermine the pur­suit of justice in the process. This case is no longer about one indi­vidual; it may be crucial in determining how our nation perceives women’s rights and be the difference-maker in a mob’s decision to victimise another woman like this in the future. Anything less than a logical conclusion would be a disservice to all victims of harassment who have long sought justice in our country.