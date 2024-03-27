Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing

KARACHI - Karachi Administration, dur­ing 20 days of ongoing special price checking campaign, im­posed fines of over Rs24.588 million while 33 shops were sealed for violating officially notified rates. The campaign initiated on directives of Sindh Chief Minister for ensuring availability of essential items of daily use on officially noti­fied rates during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak is being monitored by Commissioner Karachi, said a statement issued here on Tuesday. On fifteenth day of Ramazan, price magistrates and administrative officers carried out action in their re­spective areas and paid visits to 440 different places of the metropolis, said the statement adding that fines amounting to Rs1.016 million on 145 ille­gal profiteers while two shops were sealed as well.

As per details, fines of Rs288,500 were imposed on 37 illegal profiteers in dis­trict South, Rs107,000 on 17 profiteers in district East and fines of Rs52,000 were imposed on 17 profiteers in district West. In district Cen­tral 41 illegal profiteers were imposed fines of Rs392,000, in district Malir 14 profiteers were fined Rs56,000, in dis­trict Korangi eight shop­keepers were fined Rs75,000 and in district Keamari fines of Rs 45,000 imposed on 11 illegal profiteers.