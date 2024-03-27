Advocates urge govt vigilance against tobacco companies’ deceptive practices

QUETTA - Health advocates call for stricter enforcement of laws to prevent multinational tobacco corpora­tions from exploiting regulatory loopholes.

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids representative, Malik Imran, highlights violations of Federal Ex­cise Act, 2005, by major tobacco companies, citing instances of price manipulation and introduction of new variants to circumvent taxation laws.

He said it has been observed that Pakistan Tobac­co Company— a multinational subsidiary of British American Tobacco— has introduced a new product, Capstan International, at the price of Rs164. “This, prima facie, is a clear violation of the law. The ex­isting brand is by the name of Capstan by Pall Mall, sold at Rs. 212,” he said. Similarly, Malik pointed out that Philip Morris International is flagrantly violat­ing not only the above restriction imposed under the law, but also another restriction which states: “For the purpose of levy, collection and payment of duty at the rates specified in column 4, against serial number 9 and 10, no cigarette manufacturer shall reduce retail price from the level adopted on the day of the announcement of the latest budget.”

Experts, including Dr Hassan Shehzad and Dr Muhammad Zia, underscore the importance of adherence to international agreements such as the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Con­trol, urging accountability and transparency in the tobacco industry’s operations. The call to action stresses the illegal nature of these practices and emphasises the responsibility of both companies and retailers to comply with federal excise laws to curb tobacco promotion and tax evasion.