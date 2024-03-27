Alcaraz, Zverev reach last 16 at Miami Open

MIAMI - Top seed Carlos Alcaraz domi­nated Gael Monfils 6-2 6-4 and fourth seed Alexander Zverev escaped a tight first set en route to a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Chris­topher Eubanks to reach the last 16 at the Miami Open on Mon­day. Alcaraz is on a quest to cap­ture the ‘Sunshine Double’ after his triumph at Indian Wells and the 20-year-old was never really threatened in a match-up of two of the game’s most entertaining players. The Spaniard appeared to be cruising to the finish line when he served for the match leading 5-2 but Monfils rifled a forehand winner to break and extend the match.

The comeback would prove short lived, however, with Al­caraz deploying a textbook serve and volley on his first match point to seal the win with a love hold. “He’s a great ath­lete. He reaches almost every ball,” Alcaraz said of 37-year-old Frenchman Monfils. “But at the same time, with my forehand, my best shot, I tried to move him around the court, tried to get him tired a little bit.”

Brazilian soccer player Ney­mar, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and former Grand Slam champion Juan Martin del Potro were among those on hand for the contest. Alcaraz will next face Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, who beat American Ben Shelton 6-4 7-6(5). Zverev limited his unforced errors, converted his two break point opportunities and saved four of the five break points he faced before closing out the one hour and 44-minute contest with a forehand volley into the open court. Eubanks had a chance to serve out the first set at 5-3 but was denied by Zverev, who broke the Amer­ican again early in the second set to build a 3-0 lead.

Zverev later had to save three break points to serve out the match. Awaiting Zverev in the last 16 will be 15th seed Khachanov, who converted his fifth match point to secure a 6-1 5-7 7-6(5) win over Argentine 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo. Zverev has a 3-2 record against Khachanov and won their most recent meeting in the gold med­al match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, Aus­tralia’s Alex de Minaur and Hungarian Fabian Marozsan also all advanced. Briton Andy Murray said he will be side­lined for an “extended period” after suffering a severe ankle injury during his 5-7 7-5 7-6(5) third-round loss to Tomas Machac on Sunday.