Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Artifacts from Ganweriwala to enhance Bahawalpur Museum’s identity: Commissioner

Agencies
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   Commissioner Ba­hawalpur Division Nadir Chatha has stated that mu­seums strengthen the in­terest in local and interna­tional history and promote goodwill among cultures and nations. They provide a chronological sequence of events from the distant past to the near future. The Bahawalpur Museum plays a significant role in pro­moting community devel­opment and research, and after the addition of rare artifacts acquired during excavations at the histori­cal site of Ganweriwala, the museum will gain another identity along with the re­gion. Once the excavation process is complete, these artifacts will not only be displayed in the Bahawal­pur Museum but will also be further enhanced in the displays according to the demands of the present era. Commissioner Bahawal­pur Division Nadir Chatha expressed these thoughts during his visit to the mu­seum. Director Museum Muhammad Zubair Rubani briefed Nadir Chatha on the museum’s historical back­ground, recently completed development projects, the Museum’s scheme of dis­play, and the cultural and literary activities, seminars, and conferences held here.

