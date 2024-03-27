Babar Azam likely to be named Pakistan captain AGAIN!

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam is likely to be named as the captain of national cricket team again.

The right-handed batter stepped down as Pakistan captain from all versions of the game over the side’s dismal performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The side could not qualify for the semifinal, losing five of the nine group-stage fixtures.

According to sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials have reached out to Babar Azam and a meeting with him is expected to take place before his departure to Abbottabad where he will join his teammates for the fitness camp in military academy Kakul.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prolific batter announced his resignation after a meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Following his resignation, the governing body announced that Shaheen Afridi would lead the national team in the T20 internationals.

The star speedster, who was appointed captain of the T20I side in November, has been in the role for one series, of five matches in New Zealand, where Pakistan lost the series by 4-1.

His series loss against New Zealand was followed by Lahore Qalandars disastrous PSL campaign, with one win out 10 PSL matches.