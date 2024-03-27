Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Balochistan to elect unopposed senators in upcoming election

Web Desk
2:51 PM | March 27, 2024
National

It has been proposed to elect unopposed senators in Balochistan in Senate election scheduled on April 2.

As per sources, there is possibility mutual agreement on unopposed election of senator formula among political parties.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to get three seats each out of total 11 seats of Senate for Balochistan.

Jamiat Ulama e Islam would get two seats for senator in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), National Party and Awami National Party (ANP) to get one seat each for Senate.

As per the schedule, the polling for the Senate election would be held on April 2 in Parliament and four provincial assemblies.

The Senate election is held every three years when one-half of the members of the upper house retire after completion of their tenure. However, the term of a senator is six years.

Web Desk

National

