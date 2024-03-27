‘BISE Mardan to introduce grading system for quality education’

Mardan - Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan, Farid Ahmad Khattak, emphasized the importance of quality education for the future generation during his address at the ‘Meet the Press’ program of Mardan Press Club. Khattak announced a significant shift from traditional marking to a grading system starting in 2025, stressing that meritocracy would remain uncompromised, and stringent measures would be taken against copying syndicates. He disclosed plans for conducting class IX examinations online on an experimental basis and highlighted the establishment of a dashboard as a pioneering effort.

The chairman also unveiled initiatives to foster dialogue with students and parents through an open forum across all three districts under the board’s jurisdiction. Furthermore, he noted the engagement of private school teachers in the marking process, successful trials of SL 20 examinations, and the introduction of an e-marking system, exemplified by Physics and English paper assessments.

Khattak assured the inclusion of additional subjects in upcoming examinations and introduced convenient payment options such as Jazz Cash and Easy Money for admission fees. He reiterated the board’s commitment to openness, inviting constructive criticism from all stakeholders. Reflecting on his tenure, Khattak highlighted the implementation of various reforms, including the Science Expo and sports events, aimed at promoting a positive learning environment.

In addressing longstanding issues, Khattak highlighted the resolution of grading concerns and outlined plans for mitigating the energy crisis through solar installations, facilitated by collaboration with the Afghan Commissionerate. He concluded by affirming the board’s role as a custodian of public trust and expressed confidence in the abundant talent among the region’s students, underlining ongoing efforts to harness their potential for collective progress.