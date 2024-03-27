Wednesday, March 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CDNS achieves Rs65 billion in Islamic investment bonds

Agencies
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved Rs65 billion in Islamic finance bonds during the current fiscal year 2023–24 till March 25. “The National Savings had issued the Islamic bonds for the promotion of the Islamic finance system, which will help the development of the Islamic economy in the country,” a senior official of the Directorate of National Savings told media here on Tuesday. The official said that the CDNS had set the target of collecting Rs75 billion from the Islamic finance bonds in the financial year 2023–24. Some Rs16 billion were collected through the bonds during July 2023, the first of the ongoing fiscal year, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the CDNS had achieved the target of Rs60 billion during the last fiscal year (2022–23) from the Islamic bonds, and that was why it aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector. “Islamic finance now has a very important role in the global financial sector. A large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance,” he added. The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in the CDNS.

President Arif Alvi awards Kamran Ahmad Bhatti with prestigious President's award for education contribution

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024