China hits back at US, UK for sanctions on espionage hacks

HONG KONG - Beijing has lashed out at the United States and the United Kingdom for imposing sanctions over al­leged Chinese government-backed cyberattacks, calling the Western allies’ move an act of “political manipulation.”

The US and the UK announced Monday a set of criminal charges and sanctions against seven Chi­nese hackers for allegedly conducting sweeping attacks on behalf of China’s civilian intelligence agency. The yearslong campaign allegedly tar­geted American officials, senators, journalists and companies – including Pentagon contractors – as well as British parliamentarians, the UK’s election watchdog and members of the European Parlia­ment, affecting millions of people.

New Zealand also weighed in on Tuesday, accus­ing state-sponsored Chinese hackers of launching “malicious cyber activity” against the country’s parliament in 2021.

Accusations of cyber espionage have long been a major point of friction between Beijing and Wash­ington, with the US indicting a series of Chinese hackers in recent years.

The public accusations from three members of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence alliance show key Western democracies are now taking a more concerted – and coordinated – stand against what they view as unacceptable levels of hacking and espionage by Beijing.