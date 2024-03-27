China’s Evolving Economy

During China’s recently con­cluded “two sessions,” a piv­otal event in its political cal­endar, the concept of “new quality productive forces” took the centre stage, capturing the attention of national legis­lators and global political and economic observers alike. This phrase has gar­nered significant attention in the context of China’s on­going economic transforma­tion. The government work report, unveiled at the commencement of the National People’s Congress an­nual session, underscored the recent efforts to modernize China’s indus­trial framework. This strategic piv­ot is deemed essential for sustaining and augmenting China’s high-caliber growth trajectory.

Delegates to the 14th National People’s Congress and members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consulta­tive Conference emphasised foster­ing strategic emerging sectors, in­cluding new energy, new materials, advanced manufacturing and elec­tronic information.

Characterized by innovation, “new quality productive forces” epitomize enhanced productivity, embody­ing a departure from convention­al growth paradigms. Aligned with China’s progressive development ethos emphasizing innovation and sustainability, these forces encom­pass cutting-edge, efficient and pre­mium productivity methods. China, amid its evolution from rapid expan­sion, transitions toward a high-qual­ity development model and industri­al enhancement. Through nurturing these forces, China is trying to mod­ernize traditional industries, render­ing them more sophisticated, intelli­gent and eco-conscious. This shift is pivotal for bolstering productivity, efficacy and global competitiveness.

For instance, China’s initiative in in­telligent mining showcases this evo­lution. By integrating advanced tech­nologies into coal mining operations, China seeks to elevate safety and ef­ficiency while curbing environmen­tal degradation. This strategic move denotes China’s commitment to ad­vancing its economic landscape sus­tainably while enhancing its in­ternational standing. New quality productive forces represent a piv­otal shift towards innovation-driv­en, high-quality productivity, crucial for advancing a modern industrial framework. These forces not only ca­talyse the emergence of future indus­tries but also propel momentum to­wards high-quality development.

In 2023, China made remarkable strides in its production of new en­ergy vehicles, reaching 9.443 million units, a significant 30.3 percent in­crease from the previous year. More­over, the output of solar cells, includ­ing photovoltaic cells, skyrocketed by 54 percent year-on-year, reaching an impressive 540 million kilowatts. Additionally, the country manufac­tured 7.83 million sets of service ro­bots, marking a notable 23.3 percent increase compared to the previous year. This robust development of new quality productive forces has not only nurtured a host of influ­ential pillar industries but has also expedited the transformation and modernization of traditional sectors. Consequently, this has bolstered the resilience of the Chinese economy, facilitating the effective upgrading and expansion of its economic out­put, thereby positioning China as a global leader in innovation and in­dustrial advancement. In 2023, Chi­na saw a notable uptick in its high-tech manufacturing industry, with added value rising by 2.7 percent year-on-year. Moreover, investment in high-tech sectors surged by an im­pressive 10.3 percent from the pre­vious year, signalling a steady accu­mulation of new momentum. The development of new quality pro­ductive forces hinges on technolog­ical innovation, which serves as the engine driving high-quality growth through original, disruptive, and cut­ting-edge breakthroughs. Notably, China’s annual expenditure on re­search and development (R&D) ex­ceeded 3.32 trillion yuan ($462.28 billion) last year, marking an 8.1 per­cent increase from the previous year. This substantial investment shows China’s commitment to fostering innovation and driving forward its economic development agenda, po­sitioning the nation as a global lead­er in technology and innovation.

The rapid advancement of cutting-edge technologies like next-gener­ation artificial intelligence (AI) and life sciences is poised to fundamen­tally reshape the global industri­al and supply chain landscape. This transformation will have far-reach­ing implications, altering the com­parative and competitive advantag­es of nations across the world. To harness these shifts, it is imperative to cultivate new quality productive forces by bolstering the talent chain, enhancing the technology chain, ac­tivating the innovation chain and upgrading the industrial chain.

China stands at the forefront glob­ally in terms of talent resources, sci­entific and technological human capital and R&D personnel. Leverag­ing these strengths, China must fur­ther foster a virtuous cycle of educa­tion, science, technology, and talent. This entails enhancing mechanisms for talent cultivation, recruitment, utilization and mobility.

Recent data from the National Bu­reau of Statistics reveals impressive year-on-year growth across key sec­tors such as new energy vehicles, solar cell production and service ro­botics. China’s global leadership in research and development invest­ment and innovation indices under­scores its steadfast commitment to nurturing these innovative forces.

Looking ahead, these dynamic forces are likely to propel growth in emerging industries. Anticipating fu­ture trends, the Chinese government is strategically positioning itself to lead in growing sectors such as quan­tum technology and life sciences, es­tablishing dedicated zones to foster their development. New quality pro­ductive forces are set to emerge as pivotal drivers of China’s economic engine, aligning with the nation’s as­pirations of achieving greatness as a modern socialist powerhouse.

Aslam Javed

The writer is an Islamabad-based political analyst and columnist.