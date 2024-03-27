China’s Jiangsu reports record foreign trade with BRICS members in Jan-Feb

NANJING - Jiangsu province, an economic pow­erhouse in east China, saw foreign trade with BRICS nations soar to a record 102.22 billion yuan (about 14.4 billion US dollars) in the first two months of 2024, marking an in­crease of 36 percent year on year, ac­cording to Nanjing Customs.

The value of trade between Jiang­su and India and Jiangsu and Brazil stood out, reaching 25.31 billion yuan and 23.87 billion yuan, re­spectively, in the first two months of the year. These figures reflect respective year-on-year growth rates of 12.1 percent and 36.4 per­cent. According to the customs, this notable surge in trade figures can be attributed to Jiangsu’s robust private sector. Meanwhile, Jiangsu also made progress in exporting the three major tech-intensive green products, or the “new three” — new energy vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic prod­ucts, which are gaining popularity in the BRICS emerging markets.