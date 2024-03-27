Commissioner chairs meeting to review traffic management

BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha chairing a high-level meeting on traffic management emphasized the need for effective measures to control the smooth flow of traffic on the city’s busy streets and take proactive steps to prevent traffic accidents. Regional Police Officer Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan, along with Director General Bahawalpur Development Authority Mahboob Alam, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Azhar Javaid, Director Development and Finance Khalid Iqbal, Secretary RTA Aruj Fatima, Deputy Director Programming BDA Musa Ashar Khan, Deputy Director Engineering BDA Muhammad Afzal Baig, and DSP Traffic Riaz Ahmed, among other relevant officers, participated in the meeting.
Commissioner Nadir Chatha directed to ensure the functioning of traffic signals and improve the city’s busy intersections, as well as enhance the service roads in the city.
He stressed the need for sustainable and effective measures to address traffic issues in the city, maintain traffic flow on roads, and develop an efficient traffic management policy. During the meeting, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha instructed the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation to immediately cover the manholes in the city for the improvement of the sewerage system. Immediate action and crackdown against kite flyers were also decided during the meeting.
COMMISSIONER VISITS OFFICE BISE
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division and Chairman Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Nadir Chatha visited the office of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur. During the visit, Commissioner Bahawalpur was briefed on the finances, examinations, security, sports, and other administrative matters of the Bahawalpur Board. Board Secretary Muhammad Shahbaz Tahir, Controller Examinations Asma Qasim, Audit Officer Mazhar Baig, and other administrative officers attended the briefing.
Commissioner Bahawalpur directed for further transparency in the examination system and initiatives to make it easier for students.
He instructed the officials to ensure the timely conduct of exam and the announcement of results. He emphasized that all matters should be carried out in accordance with the rules and regulations.