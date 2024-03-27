Commissioner chairs meeting to review traffic management

BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Cha­tha chairing a high-level meeting on traffic man­agement emphasized the need for effective mea­sures to control the smooth flow of traffic on the city’s busy streets and take proactive steps to pre­vent traffic accidents. Regional Police Officer Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sar­fraz Khan, along with Director General Bahawal­pur Development Authority Mahboob Alam, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Azhar Javaid, Director Development and Finance Khalid Iqbal, Secretary RTA Aruj Fatima, Deputy Direc­tor Programming BDA Musa Ashar Khan, Deputy Director Engineering BDA Muhammad Afzal Baig, and DSP Traffic Riaz Ahmed, among other rel­evant officers, participated in the meeting.

Commissioner Nadir Chatha directed to ensure the functioning of traffic signals and improve the city’s busy intersections, as well as enhance the service roads in the city.

He stressed the need for sustainable and ef­fective measures to address traffic issues in the city, maintain traffic flow on roads, and develop an efficient traffic management policy. During the meeting, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha instructed the Chief Officer Munici­pal Corporation to immediately cover the man­holes in the city for the improvement of the sew­erage system. Immediate action and crackdown against kite flyers were also decided during the meeting.

COMMISSIONER VISITS OFFICE BISE

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division and Chair­man Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Nadir Chatha vis­ited the office of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur. During the visit, Commissioner Bahawalpur was briefed on the finances, examinations, security, sports, and other administrative matters of the Bahawalpur Board. Board Secretary Muhammad Shahbaz Ta­hir, Controller Examinations Asma Qasim, Audit Officer Mazhar Baig, and other administrative officers attended the briefing.

Commissioner Bahawalpur directed for further transparency in the examination system and ini­tiatives to make it easier for students.

He instructed the officials to ensure the timely conduct of exam and the announcement of results. He emphasized that all matters should be carried out in accordance with the rules and regulations.