Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Court reserves verdict on Elahi's bail petition

APPOINTMENTS IN PA

Court reserves verdict on Elahi’s bail petition
Agencies
March 27, 2024
LAHORE  -  An anti-corruption court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the bail petition of former chief minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, in a case involving illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta of the Anti-Corruption Court reserved the verdict after the completion of argu­ments by the prosecution, while the petitioner's counsel had already concluded his arguments during the previous hearing. The Anti-Corruption Estab­lishment (ACE) Punjab registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kick­backs. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while individuals who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that Parvez Elahi, then-chief minister, misused his authority by influ­encing appointments after receiving bribes.

Agencies

