Danish schools, hospitals to be set up in Balochistan, AJK, GB, ICT

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to establish Danish School along with hospital network in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital territory to provide free quality education and health facilities to the under privileged classes of these areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives regarding the establishment of Danish School in Balochistan, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital territory, official source told The Nation. Similarly, the Prime Minister has also directed that hospitals shall be established in Balochistan, AJK and GB along with Danish schools, the source said.

The Prime Minister has directed the concerned governments/authorities in ICT, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK to ensure allocation of State Land for establishment of Danish Schools and a consolidated PC-1 under PSDP shall be prepared.

Likewise, the Prime Minister has also directed that hospitals shall be established where Danish Schools will be located in GB, AJK and Balochistan. However, in ICT only Danish school will be established and there will be no hospital.

Regarding the construction of hospitals the respective governments have been directed to ensure allocation of state land for establishment of hospitals and a consolidated PC-1 under PSDP shall be prepared.

As per the Prime Minister directives, the efforts for the establishment of Danish Schools will lead by Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training, while Chief Secretaries Balochistan, AJK, GB and Chief Commissioner Islamabad will facilitate him.

The efforts for the establishment of hospitals will lead by Secretary, National Health Regulations & Coordination while Chief Secretaries, Balochistan, AJK and GB will be working with him.

All the concerned governments/authorities have been asked to provide details of state land to be allocated for Danish Schools and hospital should be provided within five days, the source said.

Both the projects of education and health will be funded from the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

It is noteworthy that Punjab is the only province where Danish School System was first introduced by the then Chief Minister of the province Shehbaz Sharif.

Danish School System is serving the poor community of the society and imparting the quality education to the students who cannot afford to get admission in good schools. Danish also provides boarding school facilities to the poor community in the province.