Wednesday, March 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC seeks report on encroachments

Agencies
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Com­missioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Tuesday on the in­structions of Chief Secretary Sindh, in which the elimination of encroachments on various roads including Edhi Road and other issues were reviewed. Ac­cording to a handout, the DC also directed a team comprising officers from the concerned de­partments led by the assistant commissioner city to conduct a joint visit to assess the encroach­ments situation and submit a survey report. He emphasized the need to ensure the removal of encroachments from all roads in Hyderabad including Edhi road to address traffic issues permanently. Additional Deputy Commissioner Najeeb-ul-Rehm­an Jamali, XEN Muhammad Ali Somro, XEN Buildings Irfan Haider Rajput and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1711425471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024