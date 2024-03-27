DC seeks report on encroachments

HYDERABAD - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Com­missioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Tuesday on the in­structions of Chief Secretary Sindh, in which the elimination of encroachments on various roads including Edhi Road and other issues were reviewed. Ac­cording to a handout, the DC also directed a team comprising officers from the concerned de­partments led by the assistant commissioner city to conduct a joint visit to assess the encroach­ments situation and submit a survey report. He emphasized the need to ensure the removal of encroachments from all roads in Hyderabad including Edhi road to address traffic issues permanently. Additional Deputy Commissioner Najeeb-ul-Rehm­an Jamali, XEN Muhammad Ali Somro, XEN Buildings Irfan Haider Rajput and other relevant officials attended the meeting.