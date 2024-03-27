‘Drive against corruption yields remarkable results’

LAHORE - Punjab Mines & Minerals Department Sec­retary Babar Aman Babar affirmed the Punjab government’s steadfast commitment to combat corrup­tion in the mining sector. Through a strategic focus on fairness and transparency, the department has achieved remarkable success, as evidenced by the recent auctions in Sargodha district, said a spokesperson for the department here on Tuesday. A surge of competitive bidding resulted in record-breaking bids totaling three billion rupees, a sig­nificant increase from past con­tracts valued at 1.6 billion rupees. This unprecedented achieve­ment, marking an 85 percent surge in bid values, underscores the efficacy of the Punjab gov­ernment’s anti-corruption initia­tives. The secretary commended the deputy director of Sargodha and the dedicated auction team for their exemplary efforts. He emphasized the importance of expediting actions on all auctions promptly, issuing directives to the director general of mines to ensure swift execution.