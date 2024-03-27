Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive with poliovirus

Agencies
March 27, 2024
HYDERABAD   -  The polio virus, classified as Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1), has been found in the environ­mental sample of Hyderabad for the third time this year.

According to the report of the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the Na­tional Institute of Health Islam­abad, the sample in question was taken from Tulsidas pump­ing station in downtown city.

The environmental sample was collected on March 4. The previous two positive samples were collected on January 8 and February 13. The isolated virus has been classified as YB3A cluster and 99.89% genetically linked to the virus detected in an environmental sample in Ka­rachi Central on February 15. According to the lab, as many as 71 positive samples tested with WPV1 virus had been found across the country since Janu­ary this year.

