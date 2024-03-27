Eradication of terrorism from country inevitable: Sindh CM

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned a suicide attack on a Chinese convoy in Shangla.

According to a Spokesperson for the Chief Minister Sindh, Murad expressed his deep sorrow over the killing of the Chinese nationals. He said we would not allow anyone to disturb the peace of the country. The China and Pakistan had brotherly relations, he said adding that both the countries were partners in many development projects. He said that the terrorists wanted to weaken the coun­try’s economy. Eradication of terrorism from the country was inevitable, the CM said adding that the future of the country was bright. He also expressed condolence to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Shar­jeel Inam Memon on Tuesday condemned terrorist attack in Shangla and expressed condolence to the families who lost their lives. Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxa­tion, Transport and Mas Transit Sharjeel Memon in his statement said nation was standing along with the People’s Republic of China in this hour of grief and sorrow. He said terrorists were not only against our country but they are threat to the peace and security of the region.

He said in order to eliminate such ter­rorist groups, our security forces were engaged in operations and we solute our security agencies for their efforts to wipe out the terrorist elements from our soil. The efforts to establish peace and secu­rity in the country will prove to be suc­cessful, he hoped.