Federal ministers discuss commerce, industry collaboration for economic advancement

Our Staff Reporter
March 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Industries and Production Min­ister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the office of Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan. Both the ministers sparked discussions on mat­ters of mutual interest. 

Senator Dr Aslam Abro, MPA Asim Kurd Gello and Malik Sher Yar Awan were also present in the meeting. The meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, aimed to strength­en cooperation between the two ministries for the advancement of commerce and in­dustry in the country. During the meeting, both ministers exchanged views on various aspects related to their respective portfo­lios. Jam Kamal underscored the need for proactive measures to attract investments, promote innovation, and create an en­abling environment conducive to business growth and sustainability.

Meanwhile, former commerce minister Khurram Dastgir Khan and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan, a PML-N lead­er, paid a visit on Tuesday to congratu­late the new Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan. In the meeting, Shabir Dewan, President of Pakistan Business Council (PBC), and Asif Jooma, CEO of Lucky Care Group, also met with Minister Jam Kamal Khan to extend heartfelt con­gratulations on his assumption of office. Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed grat­itude for the warm reception and pledged to advance the nation’s commerce agenda and enhance trade relations.

Our Staff Reporter

