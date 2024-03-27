Federal ministers discuss commerce, industry collaboration for economic advancement

ISLAMABAD - Federal Industries and Production Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the office of Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan. Both the ministers sparked discussions on matters of mutual interest.
Senator Dr Aslam Abro, MPA Asim Kurd Gello and Malik Sher Yar Awan were also present in the meeting. The meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, aimed to strengthen cooperation between the two ministries for the advancement of commerce and industry in the country. During the meeting, both ministers exchanged views on various aspects related to their respective portfolios. Jam Kamal underscored the need for proactive measures to attract investments, promote innovation, and create an enabling environment conducive to business growth and sustainability.
Meanwhile, former commerce minister Khurram Dastgir Khan and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan, a PML-N leader, paid a visit on Tuesday to congratulate the new Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan. In the meeting, Shabir Dewan, President of Pakistan Business Council (PBC), and Asif Jooma, CEO of Lucky Care Group, also met with Minister Jam Kamal Khan to extend heartfelt congratulations on his assumption of office. Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed gratitude for the warm reception and pledged to advance the nation’s commerce agenda and enhance trade relations.