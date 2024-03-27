Five Chinese, one Pakistani die in suicide attack in KP’s Shangla

President says anti-Pakistan forces will not succeed in harming Pak-China ties n PM visits Chinese embassy; assures high-level probe n China demands severe punishment for perpetrators n Chinese engineers were going to Dasu camp Kohistan from Islamabad when bomber rammed his explosive-packed vehicle into their van: DIG.

SHANGLA /ISLAMABAD - A suicide bomber rammed his explosivepacked vehicle into the van of Chinese engineers at Besham area, killing six people including five Chinese nationals, police said. “At least six people including five Chinese engineers were killed after their vehicle was ambushed at Besham area,” Malakand’s deputy inspector general of police (DIG) said Tuesday. The top police officer while confirming the number of casualties said that a suicide bomber crashed his vehicle loaded with explosives into the car in which the engineers were travelling. He said a Pakistani driver succumbed to his wounds at hospital. He said the Chinese engineers were going to Dasu camp Kohistan from Islamabad. Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of security personnel arrived at the incident’s site and cordoned off the area. In a statement issued Tuesday, Foreign Office said Pakistan will continue to work with Chinese brothers in ensuring safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan. Strongly condemning terrorist attack in Be­sham, the foreign office ex­pressed the commitment to take all necessary measures to bring the terrorists and their fa­cilitators to justice.

The statement said such das­tardly acts cannot dent the re­solve of Pakistani nation to fight against the scourge of terror­ism. It said that the people and government of Pakistan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Chinese friends in this difficult time and extend sincere con­dolences to the families of the Chinese nationals killed in the attack. Terming Pakistan and China as close friends and iron brothers, it maintained that the life and safety of Chinese na­tionals in Pakistan is of para­mount importance.

The Foreign Office said that Tuesday’s attack was orches­trated by enemies of Paki­stan-China friendship and we will resolutely act against all such forces to defeat them.

‘CERTAIN FOREIGN ELEMENTS’

“The recent incidents of ter­rorism in Pakistan, notably in Gwadar, Turbat, and Besham, are dastardly acts aimed at de­stabilising the internal securi­ty situation, Pakistan Army said Tuesday. “While the first two attempts were success­fully thwarted by the armed forces, the latest incident at Besham led to the loss of 6 in­nocent civilians including 5 Chinese nationals. The whole nation stands in solidarity with our Chinese brothers and unequivocally condemn this cowardly act.”

According to statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Re­lations (ISPR), strategic proj­ects and sensitive sites vital for Pakistan’s economic progress and the well-being of its peo­ple are being targeted as a con­scious effort to retard our prog­ress and sow discord between Pakistan and its strategic allies and partners, most notably Chi­na. Certain foreign elements are complicit in aiding and abetting terrorism in Pakistan, driven by their vested interests. Despite the veneer of innocence, these elements are being continuous­ly exposed as sponsors of terror.

Such heinous acts of violence against innocent civilians, for­eigners and the armed forces will not deter the resolve of the Pakistani people, its security forces and our partners to root out the menace terrorism from our country. Pakistan, as the frontline state against terror, remains perhaps the only na­tion directly confronting the in­ternational terrorist enterprise with absolute steadfastness and full resolve of the state.

“With the unwavering sup­port of the resilient nation and our iron-clad ally China, we will ensure that all those involved in aiding terrorism, directly or indirectly, are held account­able and find their due come­uppance. Together we will pre­vail over adversity and evil. INSHALLAH.” Also, President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Chinese Engineers in Bish­am and expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a post on social media platform X, the President wrote Anti-Pakistan forces will not succeed in harming Paki­stan-China friendship ever.

‘HIGH-LEVEL PROBE’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the Chinese embassy here to convey condo­lence over the killing of five Chi­nese nationals in a terrorist at­tack in Bisham, and assured a swift and high-level probe into the incident.

The prime minister, in an in­teraction with the Chinese Am­bassador Jiang Zaidong sym­pathised with the bereaved families of the slain Chinese na­tionals, a PM Office press re­lease said. He assured the Chi­nese side that the government would hold a high-level and swift probe into the attack and take the culprits and facilita­tors to the task. The prime min­ister also conveyed his condo­lence message to the Chinese president and premier. “We will not let such nefarious attempts to undermine the Pak-China friendship succeed. The ene­mies of the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor have again tried to interrupt it through such cowardly attempt but the ene­my will never succeed in its evil designs,” the prime minister re­marked. He also reiterated the country’s resolve to continue fighting against terrorism till its complete eradication.

The Chinese ambassador thanked the prime minister for visiting the embassy and show­ing personal interest in the in­vestigation of the incident. He also appreciated the prime min­ister’s determination to main­tain Pak-China friendly ties.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, In­terior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information and Broadcast­ing Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister. Meanwhile, Chinese embassy in Pakistan condemned the terror attack near Besham in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa province. “At around 1 pm on 26th March local time, a Chinese company’s bus carrying staff on the Dasu Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province was hit by terrorist at­tack. 5 Chinese citizens and 1 Pakistani citizen were unfortu­nately deceased,” said a Chinese embassy statement.