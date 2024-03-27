FM Ishaq Dar, Uzbek counterpart discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Uz­bekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov on Tuesday discussed the bilateral ties and all areas of mutual interest between the two countries. On his X account, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that he was delighted to receive tele­phone call from his brother Uzbek FM Saidov. “Thanked him for his message of felici­tation. Discussed all areas of mutual interest and invited him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. Also as­sured him of my full support to further bilateral relations between our two brotherly countries,” he added.