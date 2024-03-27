Gaza Must Rest

For the first time in the brutality of five months and the un­precedented dehumanising the world saw unfolding in Gaza, a ceasefire resolution has been passed by the United Nations Security Council.

Undoubtedly, it is a drastic policy change that the United States did not use its veto this time, but the question remains will the resolution see implementation? Will bombs stop falling from the skies and words turn into action? Israel’s genocide of Palestin­ians with the support of the USA-led global order is a scar on the credibility of international law and the UN - one of the reasons why there is muted hope, even after the binding resolution has been passed in the UNSC.

What has caused this deviation in US policy? A combination of Israel’s stubbornness over the ground invasion of Rafah and the reputational hammering that US President Joe Biden is receiv­ing back home. It is a noteworthy observation that public opin­ion in the US is against its indefensible support for every demon­strable war crime that Israel does on a daily basis. History stands as proof that public opinion in the US holds the power to force an end to the US’ long-dragging military misadventures in oth­er countries. Furthermore, it is election year, and even Israel’s staunch friend Donald Trump, is now urging for restraint. Such is the eminence of an election year, that it becomes the only time when public opinion is actually catered to in Washignton’s lobby group-dominated government.

Besides nation-states, every human soul is concerned with peace in Gaza, a lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, and a permanent cessation of violence. The world has had enough. Palestinians have had enough. Israel must be punished for the hor­rors the world saw. A disgrace as it is to the best of mankind, Israel is a genocidal apartheid state. It is about time that the resolution is implemented, a ceasefire is invoked at the earliest, and lasting solutions are sought by the major powers of the world. It will be a major disappointment if the US only abstains from making a stra­tegic gesture to pacify an angry world, and is not willing to put a stop to Israel’s massacre in Gaza. Time will tell.