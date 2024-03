GC Township beat GIGC Civil Lines in Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup

LAHORE - Government College Town­ship beat Government Islamia Graduate College Civil by 46 runs on the fourth day of the Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup here at Gaddafi Stadium. Govt College Township set a target of 118 with Civil Lines’ bowlers claiming crucial wick­ets in the early overs of the match. Mohammad Hammad top-scored for Govt College Township, hitting 25 off 37 while Civil Lines’ bowler Ali As­ghar claimed 3-21. In turn, Civil Lines were dismissed for just 71 runs in 17.4 overs, courtesy Hafiz Mohammad Awais, Ali Hamza and Mohammad Umair, all of whom claimed two wick­ets each. SCORES IN BRIEF: GOVT JINNAH COLLEGE 31-0, 3.5 overs (Rizwan Khan 22) beat GOVT DELHI COLLEGE 28 all out, 9.3 overs (Azhan Fareed 11; Naeem Gul 5-10, Abdullah Ashfaq 4-0) by 10 wickets at Eid Gah Ground, Karachi. GOVT COLLEGE 36-B LANDHI 131- 7, 20 overs (Shameer Khan 40*, Abdullah 32; Hamza Khan 3-25, Haris Farhan 2-22) beat THE CITY SCHOOL 117-6, 20 overs (M Ibrahim 41, Hamza Qureshi 32; Saifullah Khan 2-15, Hassan Ali Khan 2-22) by 14 runs at IBA Cricket Ground, Karachi. BEACONHOUSE 1-8: 196-3, 20 overs (Sudais Ulfat 67*, Saad Munir Shah 51; Syed Irfan Haider 2-50) beat BAH­RIA COLLEGE 157-4, 20 overs (Arsalan Ali 93; M Ibrahim 1-4) by 39 runs at Miusam Cricket Ground, Islamabad. WESTMIN­STER 126-4, 18.2 overs (Has­san Abdullah Ghumman 53*; M Obaid 2-19) beat IMCB G-10/4 125 all out, 19.1 overs (Amir Kundi 58; Syed M Ali 4-1, Has­san Abdullah Ghumman 3-23) by 6 wickets at Miusam Cricket Ground, Islamabad.