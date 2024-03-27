Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Georgia earns spot on EURO 2024 in team's 1st major football tournament

Anadolu
4:30 PM | March 27, 2024
Georgia qualified for the UEFA EURO 2024 finals on Tuesday, their first-ever major football tournament in history. 

Willy Sagnol's Georgia beat Greece 4-2 on penalties in a playoff match at Tbilisi's Boris Paichadze National Stadium to book their place at this summer's European football championship in Germany.

Georgia's football authority became a member of both UEFA and FIFA in 1992, a year after the country declared independence of the Soviet Union.

Path C winners Georgia will now play against Türkiye, Portugal, and the Czech Republic in EURO 2024 Group F.

EURO 2024 will kick off with the Germany vs. Scotland match on June 14 at Munich's Allianz Arena.

Georgia will play the Group F opener against Türkiye on June 18 in Dortmund.

