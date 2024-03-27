Gold rates up by Rs1,200 tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an in­crease of Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs229,400 on Tues­day compared to its sale at Rs228,200 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,029 to Rs196,674 from Rs195,645, whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs180,284 from Rs179,341, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram sil­ver remained constant at Rs2,580 and Rs2,211.93, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $2,193 from $2,187, the as­sociation reported.