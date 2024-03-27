Governor can’t summon assembly session for oath-taking: KP AG

PESHAWAR - The office of Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has submit­ted reply to the Peshawar High Court and the Law Department saying that the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cannot summon as­sembly session by himself for the swearing-in ceremony of elected members on reserved seats.

According to the document, “As­sembly meeting can be convened on the advice or requisition of the Chief Minister, calling the meeting by the Governor was an unconstitutional process, so it cannot be implement­ed.” The reply further said that the governor can convene the first meet­ing after the election by himself, be­sides, the governor can also convene the meeting in case of no-confidence motion. According to the Advocate General’s Office, in the current situa­tion, the governor misused his pow­ers, the opposition leader’s interfer­ence in calling the meeting was also wrong. According to sources, the Law Department has also sent the reply of the Advocate General’s Of­fice to the Assembly Secretariat. It should be noted that the Peshawar High Court has asked the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for a reply till Wednesday.