Govt committed to provide relief to poor people during Ramzan: Nasir Shah

SUKKUR  -  Provincial Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday chaired a meeting to control prices of daily commodities and extend maximum relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan. 

The meeting was briefed about proposed Price Control Mechanism for providing relief to masses during the holy month. It was told that district ad­ministrations have been directed to ensure imple­mentation of the mechanism without any delay. The control rooms have also been established at district level to monitor prices, it was further told in the meeting.

The mobile teams have been deployed in all Suk­kur areas besides setting up monitoring desks to ensure provision of edible items as per rates fixed by the provincial government.

The provincial minister praised the district ad­ministration’s efforts to fix food prices, noting that complaints of shortages have been addressed. He also acknowledged the need to address the short­age of fertilisers issue. 

He said that a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to bring improvement in the system. 

He said that provincial government is commit­ted to providing relief to the poor people during the month of Ramzan-ul- Mubarak. He said the Sindh government has established monitoring committees at both provincial and divisional levels to keep a close watch on prices. 

