Haiti leaders struggle to find transition consensus as crisis broils

PORTAUPRINCE  -   Efforts to set up a transitional government and fill a power vac­uum in violence-wracked Haiti foundered Monday as delegates squabbled over choosing a leader and death threats caused one member to quit over the week­end. The Caribbean nation’s secu­rity crisis has been intensified by a political one: elections have not been held since 2016, with Prime Minister Ariel Henry heading the country since President Jovenel Moise’s 2021 assassination.

As unrest has worsened under Henry’s rule -- culminating when armed gangs united to launch at­tacks and demand his ouster late last month -- the prime minister said he would resign once a tran­sitional council was stood up.

But the body, supported by the United Nations and regional bloc CARICOM among others, is still struggling to come into shape two weeks after Henry’s March 11 announcement.

The transitional council -- to be composed of seven voting members and two non-voting members -- draws from Haitian political parties, the private sec­tor and others, and is to name an interim prime minister and government to set the stage for fresh elections.

