Hamid Khan demands judicial commission to probe judges' letter

Senior lawyer and a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hamid Khan on Wednesday demanded a judicial commission to investigate the issue raised by six judges of high judiciary in a letter to the chief justice.

Speaking to the media at the Lahore High Court Bar Association office here, he said "this matter is very sensitive and the Bar has to play a role in the issue."

"The six judges have done a great job. This letter is very important; there should be a joint strategy to address the issue raised by them. We have to salute these judges,” he added.

Hamid Khan said the role of the chief justice of Islamabad High Court had become controversial.

The judges brought the matter to his notice but he did not take any action, he continued.

The senior lawyer demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to constitute a judicial commission on this issue. The CJP has to play his role. Both the chief justices will be accountable to the people.

He said a great responsibility has fallen on the bar associations and they have to move unitedly.

Hamid Khan urged the bar associations to start a movement and stressed Lahore Bar’s president to play his role.

Six judges of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) pointing out “interference” by intelligence institutions in the judicial affairs.