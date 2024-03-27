ICC experts evaluate Gaddafi Stadium ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

LAHORE - A delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) embarked on a detailed inspec­tion of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, meticulously reviewing the preparations for the forthcoming Champions Trophy scheduled for February 2025.

The visit saw ICC’s Event Operations team members, Senior Manager Sarah Edgar and Manager Aoun Zaidi, undertake a comprehen­sive evaluation of the stadium’s infrastructure, including the pitch, player dugouts, and facilities for media personnel. The team also assessed the VIP areas, digital display systems, and the route between the stadium and the team’s hotel, en­suring all aspects meet international standards.

Following their assessment in Lahore, the delegation is set to proceed to Islamabad to conclude their inspection. There, they will be joined by Chris Tetley, the ICC Head of Events. Tetley is expected to discuss the preparations with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. This inspec­tion tour began in Karachi at the National Bank Stadium, where the ICC team examined the ven­ue’s readiness and was briefed by the stadium’s management about the arrangements being made for the prestigious tournament. Upon the conclusion of their evaluations, the ICC delega­tion will compile and share a comprehensive report with the ICC and its member nations, detailing their findings and recommendations.