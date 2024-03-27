Wednesday, March 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification

Our Staff Reporter
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent two accused, in­volved in the Ichhra Bazaar in­cident, to jail on a 3-day judicial remand for identification parade. Earlier, the investigating officer of Ichhra Police Station produced the accused, Malik Khurram Shahzad, and Chand Butt, before ATC Judge Arshad Javed. He submitted that the accused were involved in the incident and requested to send them to jail on judicial remand for an identification parade. At this, the court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail for a 3-day judicial remand for identi­fication parade and ordered them to be produced upon the expiry of the remand term. It is pertinent to mention that the incident took place a few weeks ago, and the Ichhra police had lodged an FIR against dozens of identified and unidentified accused. The police stated that the accused had gath­ered a mob and not only harassed but also attempted to kill a woman for wearing an Arabic print dress, accusing her of disrespecting reli­gion. The police further stated that they timely intervened and res­cued the woman.

CDNS achieves Rs65 billion in Islamic investment bonds

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711492898.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024