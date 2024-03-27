Wednesday, March 27, 2024
IGP advises public to discourage beggars during Ramazan

March 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Inspector general of police (IGP) for the federal capital Dr Akbar Nasir Khan Tuesday advised public to avoid showing sympathy for the professional panhandlers during the holy month of Ramazan and to instead donate to recognized charities.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people need to reach out to deserving families and individuals because begging is not acceptable in society, adding, it is social media users responsibility to educate people about the importance of giving their donations to legitimate charity organizations which will then distribute them to deserving families.

He noted that Islamabad police is working tirelessly to curb the crime, especially in areas frequented by beggars during Ramazan, such as mosques, markets, residential neighborhoods, and parking lots.

Instead of giving alms, the public has been encouraged to donate to registered charities and non-profit organisations, he said. Residents can also help the police eradicate illegal practices by reporting beggars, he added.

Most beggars exploit people’s religious and charitable sentiments to make easy money, police warned.

